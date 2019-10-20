All apartments in Clinton
8809 HARDESTY DRIVE
Last updated October 20 2019 at 7:45 PM

8809 HARDESTY DRIVE

8809 Hardesty Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8809 Hardesty Drive, Clinton, MD 20735

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Perfect end unit townhouse tucked away at the end of a cul de sac. Plenty of space with 4 levels including a private loft off of the master bedroom. Hardwood floors throughout . Spacious living room with separate family room in the lower level. Large deck great for entertaining. All you need to do is bring your bags!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

