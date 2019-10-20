Perfect end unit townhouse tucked away at the end of a cul de sac. Plenty of space with 4 levels including a private loft off of the master bedroom. Hardwood floors throughout . Spacious living room with separate family room in the lower level. Large deck great for entertaining. All you need to do is bring your bags!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8809 HARDESTY DRIVE have any available units?
8809 HARDESTY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clinton, MD.
What amenities does 8809 HARDESTY DRIVE have?
Some of 8809 HARDESTY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8809 HARDESTY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8809 HARDESTY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.