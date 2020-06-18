5328 West Boniwood Turn

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Big Beautiful w/ patio&huge yard! - Renters warehouse proudly presents this Big, wonderful brick home in a quiet neighborhood! This home has 4 beds and 3 baths and features and huge basement. The property also has a spacious kitchen that includes stainless steel appliances and granite countertops! Throughout the home there is hardwood and carpet flooring. Out back there is a big patio and even bigger yard! Less than 10 minutes drive from Walmart and other shopping centers. You may schedule your self showing at tenantturner.com to see immediately ! $99 move-in fee, $50 application fee & $10/month maintenance reduction fee applies. Please contact Michael at 202-740-7796 for assistance.



(RLNE5771402)