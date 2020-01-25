All apartments in Clinton
Clinton, MD
3504 Jervis Court
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:21 AM

3504 Jervis Court

3504 Jervis Court · No Longer Available
Location

3504 Jervis Court, Clinton, MD 20735

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3504 Jervis Court have any available units?
3504 Jervis Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clinton, MD.
Is 3504 Jervis Court currently offering any rent specials?
3504 Jervis Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3504 Jervis Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3504 Jervis Court is pet friendly.
Does 3504 Jervis Court offer parking?
No, 3504 Jervis Court does not offer parking.
Does 3504 Jervis Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3504 Jervis Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3504 Jervis Court have a pool?
No, 3504 Jervis Court does not have a pool.
Does 3504 Jervis Court have accessible units?
No, 3504 Jervis Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3504 Jervis Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3504 Jervis Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3504 Jervis Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3504 Jervis Court does not have units with air conditioning.

