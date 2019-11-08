All apartments in Clinton
11412 COSCA PARK PLACE
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

11412 COSCA PARK PLACE

11412 Cosca Park Place · No Longer Available
Location

11412 Cosca Park Place, Clinton, MD 20735

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move-in ready! Spacious 3 BR, 2+2 BA townhome with garage is close to commuter access roads and park - best of work and play.~ Close to MD Rte 5 and the 95 Beltway.~ Exotic hardwood floors and in-home laundry - must see. No Pets / No Smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

