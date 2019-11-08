Move-in ready! Spacious 3 BR, 2+2 BA townhome with garage is close to commuter access roads and park - best of work and play.~ Close to MD Rte 5 and the 95 Beltway.~ Exotic hardwood floors and in-home laundry - must see. No Pets / No Smoking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11412 COSCA PARK PLACE have any available units?
11412 COSCA PARK PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clinton, MD.
What amenities does 11412 COSCA PARK PLACE have?
Some of 11412 COSCA PARK PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11412 COSCA PARK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
11412 COSCA PARK PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.