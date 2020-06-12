12937 ETHEL ROSE WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard 24hr maintenance hot tub

Gorgeous SUN FILLED home in very charming location in a courtyard area w/ greenspace. Kitchen has granite counters, tile backsplash and SS appliances, hardwoods throughout main level, gas FPL in LR, Spacious master w/trey ceiling,large Jacuzzi soaking tub in master bath,tile foyer, Grass cutting and mulching included in rent! *Noahs' has own maint dept for fast response and for 24 hour emergency ** Smaller Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on our website under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.