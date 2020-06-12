12937 ETHEL ROSE WAY

Amenities
Gorgeous SUN FILLED home in very charming location in a courtyard area w/ greenspace. Kitchen has granite counters, tile backsplash and SS appliances, hardwoods throughout main level, gas FPL in LR, Spacious master w/trey ceiling,large Jacuzzi soaking tub in master bath,tile foyer, Grass cutting and mulching included in rent! *Noahs' has own maint dept for fast response and for 24 hour emergency ** Smaller Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on our website under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.