All apartments in Clarksburg
Find more places like 12937 ETHEL ROSE WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clarksburg, MD
/
12937 ETHEL ROSE WAY
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:19 AM

12937 ETHEL ROSE WAY

12937 Ethel Rose Way · (301) 258-9100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Clarksburg
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12937 Ethel Rose Way, Clarksburg, MD 20841

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2022 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Gorgeous SUN FILLED home in very charming location in a courtyard area w/ greenspace. Kitchen has granite counters, tile backsplash and SS appliances, hardwoods throughout main level, gas FPL in LR, Spacious master w/trey ceiling,large Jacuzzi soaking tub in master bath,tile foyer, Grass cutting and mulching included in rent! *Noahs' has own maint dept for fast response and for 24 hour emergency ** Smaller Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on our website under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12937 ETHEL ROSE WAY have any available units?
12937 ETHEL ROSE WAY has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12937 ETHEL ROSE WAY have?
Some of 12937 ETHEL ROSE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12937 ETHEL ROSE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
12937 ETHEL ROSE WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12937 ETHEL ROSE WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 12937 ETHEL ROSE WAY is pet friendly.
Does 12937 ETHEL ROSE WAY offer parking?
No, 12937 ETHEL ROSE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 12937 ETHEL ROSE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12937 ETHEL ROSE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12937 ETHEL ROSE WAY have a pool?
No, 12937 ETHEL ROSE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 12937 ETHEL ROSE WAY have accessible units?
No, 12937 ETHEL ROSE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 12937 ETHEL ROSE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12937 ETHEL ROSE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 12937 ETHEL ROSE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 12937 ETHEL ROSE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 12937 ETHEL ROSE WAY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AXIOM
22461 Cabin Branch Avenue
Clarksburg, MD 20841
The Elms at Clarksburg
12200 Elm Forest Ct
Clarksburg, MD 20871

Similar Pages

Clarksburg 1 BedroomsClarksburg 2 Bedrooms
Clarksburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsClarksburg Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Clarksburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VANorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDChevy Chase, MDWestminster, MDBladensburg, MD
Ballenger Creek, MDBurke Centre, VASeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDBroadlands, VALansdowne, VADunn Loring, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHood College
Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity