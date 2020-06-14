66 Apartments for rent in Clarksburg, MD with gym
With 13,766 residents in the 8.3 square miles of Clarksburg, Maryland, it is a mainly residential area full of beautiful apartments for rent and rental homes. Since 2000, Clarksburg has seen a major population growth and the city now has a new town center, which prompts even more popularity among homeowners and potential residents. Unfortunately, many new homes have been constructed too close together according to zoning laws, and several roads have been deemed too narrow for fire trucks to pass through. This was found to be the fault of oversight from the town's officials, combined with the very sudden growth of the population. It seems this small town is turning into a big city almost overnight, but don't worry, it still maintains that small town suburban feel, complete with privacy, manicured lawns, and stunning homes. Since most of the new homes need to be reconstructed to abide by the zoning laws, finding a rental property can be a little challenging, but don't worry, we've got you covered. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Clarksburg renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.