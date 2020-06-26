All apartments in Chillum
6114 Rosedale Drive

Location

6114 Rosedale Drive, Chillum, MD 20782
Chillum

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This is a must see home which sits on a quite cul-de-sac within 5 minutes drive to the Fort Totten Metro and 10 minutes to the University of Maryland. The fully renovated kitchen with eat-in kook has new white shaker cabinets, new granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances and new ceramic floor. Hardwood floors throughout with ceiling fans and large deck off of the living room . All bathrooms have been fully renovated with the large master bath having jacuzzi tub. The lower level has a bedroom, bonus room, full kitchen, W/D and glass doors leading to patio area great for BBQING and entertaining. The home has been newly painted, with new roof, new HVAC system and newly installed safe racks in 2 car garage for extra storage. Dogs under 20 lbs. considered with deposit. Sorry no smoking, Good past rental history and credit score of 650 + required. For rental criteria and showings please contact Camille/ Steve at 301-875-1614

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6114 Rosedale Drive have any available units?
6114 Rosedale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chillum, MD.
What amenities does 6114 Rosedale Drive have?
Some of 6114 Rosedale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6114 Rosedale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6114 Rosedale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6114 Rosedale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6114 Rosedale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6114 Rosedale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6114 Rosedale Drive offers parking.
Does 6114 Rosedale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6114 Rosedale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6114 Rosedale Drive have a pool?
No, 6114 Rosedale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6114 Rosedale Drive have accessible units?
No, 6114 Rosedale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6114 Rosedale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6114 Rosedale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6114 Rosedale Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6114 Rosedale Drive has units with air conditioning.
