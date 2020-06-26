6114 Rosedale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

This is a must see home which sits on a quite cul-de-sac within 5 minutes drive to the Fort Totten Metro and 10 minutes to the University of Maryland. The fully renovated kitchen with eat-in kook has new white shaker cabinets, new granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances and new ceramic floor. Hardwood floors throughout with ceiling fans and large deck off of the living room . All bathrooms have been fully renovated with the large master bath having jacuzzi tub. The lower level has a bedroom, bonus room, full kitchen, W/D and glass doors leading to patio area great for BBQING and entertaining. The home has been newly painted, with new roof, new HVAC system and newly installed safe racks in 2 car garage for extra storage. Dogs under 20 lbs. considered with deposit. Sorry no smoking, Good past rental history and credit score of 650 + required. For rental criteria and showings please contact Camille/ Steve at 301-875-1614