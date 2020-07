Amenities

Cozy 3 level single family home with 3 bedrooms 3 full bath. Option for a 4th bedroom, One bedroom and full bath located on main level, as well as a sun-room. Upstairs 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Basement has another full bath. Basement is great for storage. Walkout basement to the lovely big backyard. Home has drive way parking which fits up to 3 cars. Schedule a viewing today! **650 Minimum Credit Score Required**