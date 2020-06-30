All apartments in Chevy Chase
6912 OAKRIDGE AVE
Last updated September 10 2019 at 11:06 AM

6912 OAKRIDGE AVE

6912 Oakridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6912 Oakridge Avenue, Chevy Chase, MD 20815
Chevy Chase

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
First time rental! Well cared home in Chevy Chase Section 4 within steps from downtown Bethesda, a couple blocks from Trader Joe's, walk to METRO, restaurants and much more! Corner lot home expanded and remodeled with an option for a 4th bedroom on the main floor, renovated kitchen with island, hardwood floors throughout. Solar panels on roof reduce utilities expense. Curbside compost pickup in addition to trash and recycle is included. Bethesda Chevy Chase High, Silver Creek Middle and Rosemary Hills/Chevy Chase Elementary. No Pets. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6912 OAKRIDGE AVE have any available units?
6912 OAKRIDGE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chevy Chase, MD.
Is 6912 OAKRIDGE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
6912 OAKRIDGE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6912 OAKRIDGE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 6912 OAKRIDGE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chevy Chase.
Does 6912 OAKRIDGE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 6912 OAKRIDGE AVE offers parking.
Does 6912 OAKRIDGE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6912 OAKRIDGE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6912 OAKRIDGE AVE have a pool?
No, 6912 OAKRIDGE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 6912 OAKRIDGE AVE have accessible units?
No, 6912 OAKRIDGE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6912 OAKRIDGE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6912 OAKRIDGE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6912 OAKRIDGE AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6912 OAKRIDGE AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
