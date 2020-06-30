6912 OAKRIDGE AVE

Amenities

First time rental! Well cared home in Chevy Chase Section 4 within steps from downtown Bethesda, a couple blocks from Trader Joe's, walk to METRO, restaurants and much more! Corner lot home expanded and remodeled with an option for a 4th bedroom on the main floor, renovated kitchen with island, hardwood floors throughout. Solar panels on roof reduce utilities expense. Curbside compost pickup in addition to trash and recycle is included. Bethesda Chevy Chase High, Silver Creek Middle and Rosemary Hills/Chevy Chase Elementary. No Pets. Available immediately.