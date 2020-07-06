All apartments in Chevy Chase
4402 RIDGE STREET
Last updated December 20 2019 at 9:01 AM

4402 RIDGE STREET

4402 Ridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

4402 Ridge Street, Chevy Chase, MD 20815
Chevy Chase

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
Private Lower Level Apartment just blocks from Bethesda Metro! This Accessory Apartment is Permitted and Ready for Immediate occupancy. Tiled Floors, designer carpet, new white kitchen and bath with tub and shower, spacious room sizes, several daylight Windows. Street Parking with Permit, charming walk way leads you to private side entrance with some stairs. QUIET Single Family Living without the street noise of the city traffic. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, yes, that is a lot of VALUE. Tenant pays for Cable Only. Good Credit and References a Must! Sorry but No Pets. This is a "Non Smoking" Property. Shown by Appointment Only. Minimum Lease Term is 18 months to avoid Winter Vacancy in future.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4402 RIDGE STREET have any available units?
4402 RIDGE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chevy Chase, MD.
What amenities does 4402 RIDGE STREET have?
Some of 4402 RIDGE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4402 RIDGE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4402 RIDGE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4402 RIDGE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4402 RIDGE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chevy Chase.
Does 4402 RIDGE STREET offer parking?
No, 4402 RIDGE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4402 RIDGE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4402 RIDGE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4402 RIDGE STREET have a pool?
No, 4402 RIDGE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4402 RIDGE STREET have accessible units?
No, 4402 RIDGE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4402 RIDGE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4402 RIDGE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 4402 RIDGE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 4402 RIDGE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

