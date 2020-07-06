4402 RIDGE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher all utils included microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities

Private Lower Level Apartment just blocks from Bethesda Metro! This Accessory Apartment is Permitted and Ready for Immediate occupancy. Tiled Floors, designer carpet, new white kitchen and bath with tub and shower, spacious room sizes, several daylight Windows. Street Parking with Permit, charming walk way leads you to private side entrance with some stairs. QUIET Single Family Living without the street noise of the city traffic. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, yes, that is a lot of VALUE. Tenant pays for Cable Only. Good Credit and References a Must! Sorry but No Pets. This is a "Non Smoking" Property. Shown by Appointment Only. Minimum Lease Term is 18 months to avoid Winter Vacancy in future.