This is a must see 4BD/2.5BA colonial with spacious new master bathroom en-suite and walk-in closet addition; hardwood floors throughout; newly renovated open concept kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space; partially finished basement with ample storage; spacious fenced in backyard with deck; flexible lease duration - available Aug 1 - June 30; home comes fully furnished (**furniture negotiable**) Near Transportation Washer/Dryer In Unit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3917 Aspen St have any available units?
3917 Aspen St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chevy Chase, MD.
What amenities does 3917 Aspen St have?
Some of 3917 Aspen St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3917 Aspen St currently offering any rent specials?
3917 Aspen St is not currently offering any rent specials.