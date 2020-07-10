All apartments in Chevy Chase
3917 Aspen St

3917 Aspen Street · No Longer Available
Location

3917 Aspen Street, Chevy Chase, MD 20815
Chevy Chase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/be3210f052 ---- This is a must see 4BD/2.5BA colonial with spacious new master bathroom en-suite and walk-in closet addition; hardwood floors throughout; newly renovated open concept kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space; partially finished basement with ample storage; spacious fenced in backyard with deck; flexible lease duration - available Aug 1 - June 30; home comes fully furnished (**furniture negotiable**) Near Transportation Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3917 Aspen St have any available units?
3917 Aspen St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chevy Chase, MD.
What amenities does 3917 Aspen St have?
Some of 3917 Aspen St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3917 Aspen St currently offering any rent specials?
3917 Aspen St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3917 Aspen St pet-friendly?
No, 3917 Aspen St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chevy Chase.
Does 3917 Aspen St offer parking?
No, 3917 Aspen St does not offer parking.
Does 3917 Aspen St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3917 Aspen St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3917 Aspen St have a pool?
No, 3917 Aspen St does not have a pool.
Does 3917 Aspen St have accessible units?
No, 3917 Aspen St does not have accessible units.
Does 3917 Aspen St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3917 Aspen St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3917 Aspen St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3917 Aspen St has units with air conditioning.

