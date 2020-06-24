Rent Calculator
Home
/
Cheverly, MD
/
6308 JOSLYN PLACE
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:48 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6308 JOSLYN PLACE
6308 Joslyn Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6308 Joslyn Place, Cheverly, MD 20785
Cheverly
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
accessible
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6308 JOSLYN PLACE have any available units?
6308 JOSLYN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cheverly, MD
.
What amenities does 6308 JOSLYN PLACE have?
Some of 6308 JOSLYN PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6308 JOSLYN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
6308 JOSLYN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6308 JOSLYN PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 6308 JOSLYN PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cheverly
.
Does 6308 JOSLYN PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 6308 JOSLYN PLACE offers parking.
Does 6308 JOSLYN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6308 JOSLYN PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6308 JOSLYN PLACE have a pool?
No, 6308 JOSLYN PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 6308 JOSLYN PLACE have accessible units?
Yes, 6308 JOSLYN PLACE has accessible units.
Does 6308 JOSLYN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6308 JOSLYN PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6308 JOSLYN PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6308 JOSLYN PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
