All apartments in Cheverly
Find more places like 5805 DEWEY ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cheverly, MD
/
5805 DEWEY ST
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:22 AM

5805 DEWEY ST

5805 Dewey Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cheverly
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5805 Dewey Street, Cheverly, MD 20785
Cheverly

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This is a beautiful Classic Cheverly Cape Cod. You will enjoy the large level yard that the Landlord pays to have professionally landscaped. There are shining hardwood floors through out the living room, dining area and upstairs bedrooms. The First floor Master Bedroom has a sitting room. There are two nice sized bedrooms on the upper level. The Kitchen has shining Stainless Steel Appliances. Off of the kitchen is a Family Room/Den/Office you decide what works for you. Stay dry as you enter the home from the garage enclosed pass through. The finished basement has bookcases and a Laundry Room. Easy access to Metro and major highways. Only Virtual Showings at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5805 DEWEY ST have any available units?
5805 DEWEY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cheverly, MD.
What amenities does 5805 DEWEY ST have?
Some of 5805 DEWEY ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5805 DEWEY ST currently offering any rent specials?
5805 DEWEY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5805 DEWEY ST pet-friendly?
No, 5805 DEWEY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cheverly.
Does 5805 DEWEY ST offer parking?
Yes, 5805 DEWEY ST offers parking.
Does 5805 DEWEY ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5805 DEWEY ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5805 DEWEY ST have a pool?
No, 5805 DEWEY ST does not have a pool.
Does 5805 DEWEY ST have accessible units?
No, 5805 DEWEY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5805 DEWEY ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5805 DEWEY ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 5805 DEWEY ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 5805 DEWEY ST does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cheverly Station Apartments
6501 Landover Rd
Cheverly, MD 20785

Similar Pages

Cheverly 2 BedroomsCheverly 3 Bedrooms
Cheverly Apartments with ParkingCheverly Dog Friendly Apartments
Cheverly Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MD
Glenarden, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VARose Hill, VACoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDMitchellville, MDCloverly, MDLake Barcroft, VASeverna Park, MDMount Vernon, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia