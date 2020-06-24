5805 DEWEY ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

This is a beautiful Classic Cheverly Cape Cod. You will enjoy the large level yard that the Landlord pays to have professionally landscaped. There are shining hardwood floors through out the living room, dining area and upstairs bedrooms. The First floor Master Bedroom has a sitting room. There are two nice sized bedrooms on the upper level. The Kitchen has shining Stainless Steel Appliances. Off of the kitchen is a Family Room/Den/Office you decide what works for you. Stay dry as you enter the home from the garage enclosed pass through. The finished basement has bookcases and a Laundry Room. Easy access to Metro and major highways. Only Virtual Showings at this time.