APPLICATION HAS BEEN ACCEPTED BY LANDLORD. Location, Location - The Metro is easy access - almost walking distance. A little over a mile away. Easy access to major highways. This classic 3 Bedroom home has hardwood floors. The living Room is adorned with a Fireplace. And there is a nice sized fenced back yard. Complete the Virtual Tour of this property as soon as possible. To submit an application apply online at Long & Foster.com. Locate the address then find the apply button on the site. Please contact me with your questions.