Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Wonderful 3 Bedroom, 1 full bath Basement Apartment - entry steps down to basement are via the back yard. Recently renovated with new carpet , fresh paint throughout, newer appliances, washer /dryer for apartment use . Private entrance with parking. All utilities included. Close to NAS Pax River, Dahlgren, and Joint Base Andrews. A $50 dollar application fee for each applicant on lease ( anyone 18+ years old) for credit check and verification. No Pets Allowed / Non- smokers only. Good Credit is a must. https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=8519-round-hill-rd-charlotte-hall-md-20622-utmzxs