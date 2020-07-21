All apartments in Charles County
8519 ROUND HILL RD
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:36 PM

8519 ROUND HILL RD

8519 Roundhill Rd · No Longer Available
Location

8519 Roundhill Rd, Charles County, MD 20622

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful 3 Bedroom, 1 full bath Basement Apartment - entry steps down to basement are via the back yard. Recently renovated with new carpet , fresh paint throughout, newer appliances, washer /dryer for apartment use . Private entrance with parking. All utilities included. Close to NAS Pax River, Dahlgren, and Joint Base Andrews. A $50 dollar application fee for each applicant on lease ( anyone 18+ years old) for credit check and verification. No Pets Allowed / Non- smokers only. Good Credit is a must. https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=8519-round-hill-rd-charlotte-hall-md-20622-utmzxs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

