Charles County, MD
5315 Riley Place
5315 Riley Place

5315 Riley Place · No Longer Available
5315 Riley Place, Charles County, MD 20646

pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
walk in closets
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RILEY PLACE - Spacious single family home on 3(+) acre lot. If you like privacy and seclusion this home will be for you. Lots of room to spread out and unfinished basement great for storage or exercise area. The home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The master bedroom has walk-in closet and full bath with soaker tub and separate shower. Kitchen, dining area, breezeway, living room open and airy.
NO SMOKING INSIDE HOME, PETS CASE BY CASE.
Call today for your private showing !

PLEASE NOTE THIS HOME SITS BACK OFF THE ROAD AND HAS A LONG DIRT DRIVEWAY.

(RLNE4446021)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 5315 Riley Place have any available units?
5315 Riley Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charles County, MD.
Is 5315 Riley Place currently offering any rent specials?
5315 Riley Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5315 Riley Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5315 Riley Place is pet friendly.
Does 5315 Riley Place offer parking?
No, 5315 Riley Place does not offer parking.
Does 5315 Riley Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5315 Riley Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5315 Riley Place have a pool?
No, 5315 Riley Place does not have a pool.
Does 5315 Riley Place have accessible units?
No, 5315 Riley Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5315 Riley Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5315 Riley Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5315 Riley Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5315 Riley Place does not have units with air conditioning.
