5315 Riley Place

pet friendly walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

RILEY PLACE - Spacious single family home on 3(+) acre lot. If you like privacy and seclusion this home will be for you. Lots of room to spread out and unfinished basement great for storage or exercise area. The home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The master bedroom has walk-in closet and full bath with soaker tub and separate shower. Kitchen, dining area, breezeway, living room open and airy.

NO SMOKING INSIDE HOME, PETS CASE BY CASE.

PLEASE NOTE THIS HOME SITS BACK OFF THE ROAD AND HAS A LONG DIRT DRIVEWAY.



