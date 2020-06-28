624 MARIANNE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Wonderful Spacious end unit townhouse in rarely available Patapsco Falls!! Secluded community. Home offers a bright and spacious floorplan. Large New Kitchen 2 yrs ago with White Kitchen cabinets and granite countertops and Stainless Steel Built in Microwave, Range, Dishwasher and Side by Side Refrigerator. Kitchen has a picture window and built in window seat and slider out to a two tired deck overlooking woods! Living Rm and Separate Dining Rooms with Hardwood Floors. Upstairs features two master bedroom suites with awesome vaulted ceilings and each with private bath. Washer and dryer in Unit. 2 Assigned Parking spaces. Minutes to the Trolley Trail and Downtown Ellicott City,