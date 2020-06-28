All apartments in Catonsville
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

624 MARIANNE LANE

624 Marianne Lane · No Longer Available
Location

624 Marianne Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful Spacious end unit townhouse in rarely available Patapsco Falls!! Secluded community. Home offers a bright and spacious floorplan. Large New Kitchen 2 yrs ago with White Kitchen cabinets and granite countertops and Stainless Steel Built in Microwave, Range, Dishwasher and Side by Side Refrigerator. Kitchen has a picture window and built in window seat and slider out to a two tired deck overlooking woods! Living Rm and Separate Dining Rooms with Hardwood Floors. Upstairs features two master bedroom suites with awesome vaulted ceilings and each with private bath. Washer and dryer in Unit. 2 Assigned Parking spaces. Minutes to the Trolley Trail and Downtown Ellicott City,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 MARIANNE LANE have any available units?
624 MARIANNE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catonsville, MD.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 624 MARIANNE LANE have?
Some of 624 MARIANNE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 MARIANNE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
624 MARIANNE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 MARIANNE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 624 MARIANNE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catonsville.
Does 624 MARIANNE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 624 MARIANNE LANE offers parking.
Does 624 MARIANNE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 624 MARIANNE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 MARIANNE LANE have a pool?
No, 624 MARIANNE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 624 MARIANNE LANE have accessible units?
No, 624 MARIANNE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 624 MARIANNE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 624 MARIANNE LANE has units with dishwashers.

