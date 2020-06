Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous brick townhouse with hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen features granite counter tops, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen opens to dining room/living room with access to deck. Lower level features a family room with new laminate flooring. Walk out to rear fenced in yard. Large master bedroom with access to hallway bathroom. 2 additional bedroom in upper level hallway. Conveniently located to major highway!