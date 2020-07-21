All apartments in Catonsville
Catonsville, MD
4 ANDERSON RIDGE ROAD
Last updated March 26 2020 at 1:03 AM

4 ANDERSON RIDGE ROAD

4 Anderson Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Catonsville
1 Bedroom Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balconies
Location

4 Anderson Ridge Road, Catonsville, MD 21228

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Spacious, freshly painted 4 bedroom colonial in highly sought after Highfields community with in-ground pool with MAINTENANCE INCLUDED, new Azek deck, new Simtek fence and lots of high end upgrades. SOLAR PANELS for HUGE savings on electric bill! Please ask agent for chart detailing huge savings! Giant living room and dining room have soaring ceilings, gas fireplace, loads of natural light and gorgeous wood floors. Gourmet kitchen with tons of granite counter space, newer high-end stainless appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Family room has great built-ins and is cozy and carpeted.Upstairs you'll find a giant master bedroom with wood floors and a lovely en-suite master bath with a gorgeous new glass door. Three other bedrooms, each a good size and another full bath are laid out nicely. The basement has laundry, plenty of storage, and another full bath and finished area. You won't run out of space in this beauty! The property backs to a green, open space, making the pool a perfect tranquil setting for relaxing, or use the huge dining and living areas and expansive yard for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 ANDERSON RIDGE ROAD have any available units?
4 ANDERSON RIDGE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catonsville, MD.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 ANDERSON RIDGE ROAD have?
Some of 4 ANDERSON RIDGE ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 ANDERSON RIDGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4 ANDERSON RIDGE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 ANDERSON RIDGE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4 ANDERSON RIDGE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catonsville.
Does 4 ANDERSON RIDGE ROAD offer parking?
No, 4 ANDERSON RIDGE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 4 ANDERSON RIDGE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 ANDERSON RIDGE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 ANDERSON RIDGE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 4 ANDERSON RIDGE ROAD has a pool.
Does 4 ANDERSON RIDGE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4 ANDERSON RIDGE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4 ANDERSON RIDGE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 ANDERSON RIDGE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
