4 ANDERSON RIDGE ROAD

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Spacious, freshly painted 4 bedroom colonial in highly sought after Highfields community with in-ground pool with MAINTENANCE INCLUDED, new Azek deck, new Simtek fence and lots of high end upgrades. SOLAR PANELS for HUGE savings on electric bill! Please ask agent for chart detailing huge savings! Giant living room and dining room have soaring ceilings, gas fireplace, loads of natural light and gorgeous wood floors. Gourmet kitchen with tons of granite counter space, newer high-end stainless appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Family room has great built-ins and is cozy and carpeted.Upstairs you'll find a giant master bedroom with wood floors and a lovely en-suite master bath with a gorgeous new glass door. Three other bedrooms, each a good size and another full bath are laid out nicely. The basement has laundry, plenty of storage, and another full bath and finished area. You won't run out of space in this beauty! The property backs to a green, open space, making the pool a perfect tranquil setting for relaxing, or use the huge dining and living areas and expansive yard for entertaining.