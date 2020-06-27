All apartments in Catonsville
Last updated September 17 2019 at 8:07 PM

306 WINTERS LANE

306 Winters Lane · No Longer Available
Location

306 Winters Lane, Catonsville, MD 21228

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fantastic single home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms fully renovated in 2019, located in Catonsville with fresh paint, hardwood floors through out plus granite countertops, new appliances including HVAC system, oven, washer, dryer, refrigerator, etc. Furniture in the house will be left for tenant use (if interested). Pristine move in condition. requires lease application, $50 application fee pre adult . All applicants over age 18 must submit to background check. Contact listing agent for all showing & appointments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 WINTERS LANE have any available units?
306 WINTERS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catonsville, MD.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 WINTERS LANE have?
Some of 306 WINTERS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 WINTERS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
306 WINTERS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 WINTERS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 306 WINTERS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catonsville.
Does 306 WINTERS LANE offer parking?
No, 306 WINTERS LANE does not offer parking.
Does 306 WINTERS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 WINTERS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 WINTERS LANE have a pool?
No, 306 WINTERS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 306 WINTERS LANE have accessible units?
No, 306 WINTERS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 306 WINTERS LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 WINTERS LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
