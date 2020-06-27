306 WINTERS LANE

Amenities

Fantastic single home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms fully renovated in 2019, located in Catonsville with fresh paint, hardwood floors through out plus granite countertops, new appliances including HVAC system, oven, washer, dryer, refrigerator, etc. Furniture in the house will be left for tenant use (if interested). Pristine move in condition. requires lease application, $50 application fee pre adult . All applicants over age 18 must submit to background check. Contact listing agent for all showing & appointments.