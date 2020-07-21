All apartments in Catonsville
Last updated August 23 2019 at 5:36 PM

3 Briarwood Road

3 Briarwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

3 Briarwood Road, Catonsville, MD 21228

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Beautifully renovated Town House in Catonsville. Available now for $1795 per month. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Kitchen completely remodeled with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors on main level in kitchen, dining room, and living room. Has walk out to back deck and yard with parking pad. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Basement area has family room, additional room that can be used for an office, 1 full bathroom and laundry area. New carpet. No pets allowed. Call Julie for showings 410-353-5474.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Briarwood Road have any available units?
3 Briarwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catonsville, MD.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3 Briarwood Road have?
Some of 3 Briarwood Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Briarwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
3 Briarwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Briarwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 3 Briarwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catonsville.
Does 3 Briarwood Road offer parking?
Yes, 3 Briarwood Road offers parking.
Does 3 Briarwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Briarwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Briarwood Road have a pool?
Yes, 3 Briarwood Road has a pool.
Does 3 Briarwood Road have accessible units?
No, 3 Briarwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Briarwood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Briarwood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
