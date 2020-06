Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system key fob access

Welcome to lovely Westowne! This beautiful End Of Group Town Home offers 3 Finished Levels of lliving space. This home features New SS Appliances,Washer and Dryer, Keyless Entry, Alarm System, two large bay windows, Large Deck/ Patio off the Kitchen. Fenced Backyard, large front and rear yard. New Carpet. 3 Spacious bedrooms on Second level with Full Bathroom. Finished Basement with Full Bathroom offered at $1900/mon including heat and water. Schedule your showing today!