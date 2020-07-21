All apartments in Carroll County
2201 OLD WASHINGTON RD
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:55 AM

2201 OLD WASHINGTON RD

2201 Old Washington Road · No Longer Available
Location

2201 Old Washington Road, Carroll County, MD 21157

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Terrific home is on a private lane approximately 250 feet from Old Washington Rd, easy access to Rt 97, midway between Routes 26 & 140. The interior of this home has been recently renovated and has a Lead Free Certification. The first floor features a very large family room, living room (fireplace is excluded from use), dining room and kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, range & microwave. Also on the first floor is an updated full bath with shower. On the second floor there are 4 bedrooms and another full bath with a tub/shower combination. The interior of this home has been freshly painted, plus newly re-finished hardwood floors and new laminate floors. Also recently installed a two zone heat pump for heat and air conditioning. For exterior enjoyment there is a newly installed deck. Lawn service is included in the cost of the rent. This home is ready for immediate occupancy. Minimum rental is 24 months. Owner's would prefer no pets, but will consider pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 OLD WASHINGTON RD have any available units?
2201 OLD WASHINGTON RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carroll County, MD.
What amenities does 2201 OLD WASHINGTON RD have?
Some of 2201 OLD WASHINGTON RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 OLD WASHINGTON RD currently offering any rent specials?
2201 OLD WASHINGTON RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 OLD WASHINGTON RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2201 OLD WASHINGTON RD is pet friendly.
Does 2201 OLD WASHINGTON RD offer parking?
Yes, 2201 OLD WASHINGTON RD offers parking.
Does 2201 OLD WASHINGTON RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2201 OLD WASHINGTON RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 OLD WASHINGTON RD have a pool?
No, 2201 OLD WASHINGTON RD does not have a pool.
Does 2201 OLD WASHINGTON RD have accessible units?
No, 2201 OLD WASHINGTON RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 OLD WASHINGTON RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2201 OLD WASHINGTON RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2201 OLD WASHINGTON RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2201 OLD WASHINGTON RD has units with air conditioning.
