2201 OLD WASHINGTON RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Terrific home is on a private lane approximately 250 feet from Old Washington Rd, easy access to Rt 97, midway between Routes 26 & 140. The interior of this home has been recently renovated and has a Lead Free Certification. The first floor features a very large family room, living room (fireplace is excluded from use), dining room and kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, range & microwave. Also on the first floor is an updated full bath with shower. On the second floor there are 4 bedrooms and another full bath with a tub/shower combination. The interior of this home has been freshly painted, plus newly re-finished hardwood floors and new laminate floors. Also recently installed a two zone heat pump for heat and air conditioning. For exterior enjoyment there is a newly installed deck. Lawn service is included in the cost of the rent. This home is ready for immediate occupancy. Minimum rental is 24 months. Owner's would prefer no pets, but will consider pets on a case by case basis.