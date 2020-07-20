1194 LARKSPUR ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Rarely available luxury rental. Beautiful Colonial on a corner lot in a convenient area of Westminster. Many updates and special features. Mostly newer appliances and flooring. Updated Granite counter and SS appliances. Separate living and dining rooms and a nice sized family room with gas fireplace. Main level laundry. Almost fully finished basement with room to stretch out and a handy storage room. Nice outdoor living space with a beautiful patio and expansive yard. The upper level has four bedrooms and 2 full baths. The master suite with cathedral ceilings includes a customized master bath with separate tub and shower, double vanity and access to a Juliet balcony. Off street parking with a large 2 car side entry garage. All located in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to Westminster and all of its conveniences