Carroll County, MD
1194 LARKSPUR ROAD
Last updated June 30 2019 at 2:07 AM

1194 LARKSPUR ROAD

1194 Larkspur Road · No Longer Available
Location

1194 Larkspur Road, Carroll County, MD 21157

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rarely available luxury rental. Beautiful Colonial on a corner lot in a convenient area of Westminster. Many updates and special features. Mostly newer appliances and flooring. Updated Granite counter and SS appliances. Separate living and dining rooms and a nice sized family room with gas fireplace. Main level laundry. Almost fully finished basement with room to stretch out and a handy storage room. Nice outdoor living space with a beautiful patio and expansive yard. The upper level has four bedrooms and 2 full baths. The master suite with cathedral ceilings includes a customized master bath with separate tub and shower, double vanity and access to a Juliet balcony. Off street parking with a large 2 car side entry garage. All located in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to Westminster and all of its conveniences

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1194 LARKSPUR ROAD have any available units?
1194 LARKSPUR ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carroll County, MD.
What amenities does 1194 LARKSPUR ROAD have?
Some of 1194 LARKSPUR ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1194 LARKSPUR ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1194 LARKSPUR ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1194 LARKSPUR ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1194 LARKSPUR ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carroll County.
Does 1194 LARKSPUR ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1194 LARKSPUR ROAD offers parking.
Does 1194 LARKSPUR ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1194 LARKSPUR ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1194 LARKSPUR ROAD have a pool?
No, 1194 LARKSPUR ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1194 LARKSPUR ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1194 LARKSPUR ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1194 LARKSPUR ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1194 LARKSPUR ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1194 LARKSPUR ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1194 LARKSPUR ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
