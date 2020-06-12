/
2 bedroom apartments
433 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Carney, MD
34 Units Available
The Pointe at White Marsh
8501 Walther Blvd, Carney, MD
2 Bedrooms
$976
900 sqft
Fantastic upgrades in this newly renovated community including energy-efficient windows, updated bathrooms and beautiful balconies. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, pool and fitness center. Dog park and playscape available.
20 Units Available
Kenilworth at Perring Park
8951 Waltham Woods Rd, Carney, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
982 sqft
Near shopping and Harford Hills Elementary School. One- to three-bedroom apartment homes come with air conditioning, all appliances and patio or balcony. Community amenities include on-site laundry, gym, pool and clubhouse. Online portal for payments.
14 Units Available
Doncaster Village
1 Dalmeny Ct, Carney, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
826 sqft
A short walk from Cromwell Valley Park, these recently renovated apartments come with air conditioning, a full range of kitchen appliances and balcony. The community is pet friendly, and onsite amenities include pool and 24-hour maintenance.
18 Units Available
Satyr Hill
1 Spindrift Cir, Carney, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1072 sqft
Located close to the North Plaza Shopping Center for convenient shopping and dining. Community features a gym, swimming pool and dog park. Every apartment has comfy carpeting, A/C and laundry in-unit.
1 Unit Available
2636 PEARWOOD ROAD
2636 Pearwood Road, Carney, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1280 sqft
Owner Moved. Must Rent! You Will Love this House! Completely Renovated.
Results within 1 mile of Carney
14 Units Available
Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1100 sqft
Spacious, modern apartments with den options available. This pet-friendly community offers great community amenities like a swimming pool and tennis court. Oversized rooms and closets make living comfortable.
10 Units Available
Spring Hill Apartments And Townhomes
11 Springtowne Cir, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
963 sqft
Nice complex in Baltimore offering tennis court and swimming pool. Apartments feature large living and dining spaces, as well as in-unit laundry. Accessible to I-95 and I-695. Close to malls and restaurants, including Mission BBQ.
3 Units Available
Cub Hill Apartments
11 Spring Towne Cir, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
815 sqft
Community offers swimming access, fitness access, and maintenance-free lifestyle. Apartments have sunny eat-in kitchen, ample storage, and many closets. Located off Highway 1 and close to Perry Hall High School.
Ruxton
162 Units Available
Elan Towson
1274 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1271 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
5 Units Available
Olde Forge
1 Olde Forge Ln, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1122 sqft
Recently renovated townhomes are equipped with modern appliances and luxurious extras like a dishwasher and patio or balcony. Cats and dogs welcome; convenient parking and package receiving services for tenants.
1 Unit Available
2913 Manns Avenue
2913 Manns Avenue, Parkville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1112 sqft
2913 Manns Avenue Available 06/20/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom SFH in Parkville! - Spacious 2 bedroom SFH in Parkville boasting gorgeous hardwood floors throughout! Generous eat-in kitchen offers tons of storage plus access to a large rear yard perfect
Ridgeleigh
1 Unit Available
8603 CHESTNUT OAK ROAD
8603 Chestnut Oak Road, Parkville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$925
650 sqft
Renovated 2bed 1bath small apt in Parkville (Baltimore County); Voucher Considered. Excellent Area. Walking distance to shops. 2nd Floor apt unit. Vouchers considered. Utilities can be included with rent adjustment.
Results within 5 miles of Carney
Loch Raven
28 Units Available
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
750 sqft
Recently updated homes with ice makers and in-unit laundry. E-payments for resident's convenience. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Close to Mount Pleasant Golf Course. Easy access to Perring Parkway.
10 Units Available
The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way, Rosedale, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
963 sqft
Award-winning apartment complex on landscaped grounds close to White Marsh Mall and Honeygo Regional Park. Apartments feature thermal pane windows, fully-equipped kitchens and ceramic tile baths. Residents can make online rent payments and service requests.
32 Units Available
The Apartments at Cambridge Court
386 Attenborough Dr, Rosedale, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
996 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens, full-sized washers and dryers, large closets and extra storage space. Fireplace in each unit and private patio or balcony. Volleyball court, clubhouse, pool, playground and gym. Pet friendly.
14 Units Available
Southfield Apartments
4335 Bedrock Cir, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
925 sqft
This beautiful community is just a few minutes from White Marsh Mall and Nottingham Commons. Amenities include garage parking, swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and wood-burning fireplaces.
Frankford
3 Units Available
Moravia Park
4409 Moravia Rd, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
871 sqft
Moravia Park Apartments is located at 4409 Moravia Park Road Baltimore, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
12 Units Available
Windsor House
201 Middleway Rd, Middle River, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
850 sqft
This community is in the Aero Acres area and only moments from Pulaski Highway and I-95. Residents have access to onsite laundry, playground and swimming pool. Units feature hardwood flooring and additional storage space.
7 Units Available
The Commons at White Marsh
9901 Langs Rd, Middle River, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
797 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
6 Units Available
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
837 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
4 Units Available
Fontana Village
1 Orion Court, Rossville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
754 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
19 Units Available
Crossings at White Marsh
1 Lincoln Woods Way, White Marsh, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
912 sqft
Near the intersection of Honeygo and White Marsh, the property is just minutes from White Marsh Mall and Gunpowder Falls State Park. Comfortable, carpeted units with fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.
13 Units Available
The Palisades of Towson
212 Washington Ave, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,318
1201 sqft
Upscale high-rise living in the middle of Towson. Units feature bamboo flooring, sound-resistant construction, kitchen islands and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Towson University and Trader Joe's.
29 Units Available
Donnybrook Apartments
7914 Knollwood Rd, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
791 sqft
Convenient to Towson University and downtown areas; close to Baltimore. Welcoming community for pet owners. Cable-ready, carpeted apartments with 24-hour maintenance service. Close to public transportation.
