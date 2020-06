9931 NEARBROOK LN

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

VILLAGE OF NEARBROOK IN CARNEY TO CALL HOME! A GREAT UPDATED TOWNHOME AMONG SINGLE FAMILY HOMES & TUCKED AWAY! BEAUTIFUL HARDWOODS ON THE MAIN LEVEL, SLIDING GLASS DOOR TO A HUGE COMPOSITE DECK WITH A CATHEDRAL CEILING ROOF OVERLOOKING WOODS AND A STREAM! MASTER BEDROOM HAS A HALF BATH AND AROUND THE CORNER IS A FULL HALL BATH! PULL DOWN ATTIC STAIRS FOR MORE STORAGE, ALL NEW CARPET ON THE UPPER LEVEL AS WELL! HUGE FINISHED LOWER LEVEL WITH CERAMIC TILE FLOOR, SLIDING GLASS DOOR TO A SMALL PATIO, FULL BATH WITH A TUB/SHOWER COMBO & A LAUNDRY ROOM! SMALL DOG ALLOWED, APPLY ON LINE AT LONGANDFOSTER.COM AFTER FINDING RENTAL, CLICK APPLICATION ($55/PERSON APPLYING).