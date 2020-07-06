9224 WOOD CREEK

Amenities

TownHouse - 3 Bedrooms, 2 & 1/2 Bathrooms, Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Lower Level Club Room with Sliding Glass Door Walk-Out to Patio, Central Heating and Air Conditioning, Wall to Wall Carpeting, Freshly Painted with Brand New Kitchen Appliances, Washer & Dryer in Unit, Excellent Baltimore County School System, Convenient to Shopping and Employment, Professional & Responsive Landlord. Terms: Rent is $1,400.00 Dollars Per Month Plus Utilities, Security Deposit is $1,400.00 Dollars, Leases Are Yearly, $25.00 Application Fee, No Pets Allowed, Must Have Minimum Credit Score of 640, Ask About Maximum Occupancy Restrictions, Ready for Immediate Occupancy.