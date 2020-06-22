Amenities

8811 Spring Rd Available 12/22/18 Charming 3 Bedroom SFH in Parkville! - Charming 3 bedroom single family home just minutes from the Baltimore Beltway and North Plaza Shopping Center in Parkville! Private driveway and covered front entry lead to a large living area flooded with natural light thanks to a floor-to-ceiling picture window. Bright kitchen offers generous cabinet space, gas range, and access to a rear covered patio and huge, fenced yard, perfect for entertaining! Comfortable bedrooms share a full bath with soaking tub/shower combination while the partially finished basement includes a bonus bath. Full-size washer and dryer included!



One pet under 40lbs welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Michael at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 904.315.7117 or email mmackay@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



