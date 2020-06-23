8710 ASHFORD ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home is available to move in . Whole first floor features just finished shiny hardwood floors. The kitchen is modern ,featuring stainless steel appliances. The open space features a large island with space for bar stools. Separate dining area woven into one beautiful area.Owners take pride in this home and you can tell why when you first see it. Along with the normal parts of a home, 3bedrooms including masterbedroom and masterbath,,living room and lower level, there is a sun room along the back length of the house. Basement includes large cedar closet,laundry room, storage room, and large great room with a bar on lower level. Stove and sink are set in. The main level hardwood floors have just been redone. Ceramic in the bathrooms. Application, background check are required on all persons 18 years and older. Excellent rent history and excellent references are required.To keep this home is top-knotch shape pets and smoking are not allowed.