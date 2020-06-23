All apartments in Carney
8710 ASHFORD ROAD
8710 ASHFORD ROAD

8710 Ashford Road
Location

8710 Ashford Road, Carney, MD 21234

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is available to move in . Whole first floor features just finished shiny hardwood floors. The kitchen is modern ,featuring stainless steel appliances. The open space features a large island with space for bar stools. Separate dining area woven into one beautiful area.Owners take pride in this home and you can tell why when you first see it. Along with the normal parts of a home, 3bedrooms including masterbedroom and masterbath,,living room and lower level, there is a sun room along the back length of the house. Basement includes large cedar closet,laundry room, storage room, and large great room with a bar on lower level. Stove and sink are set in. The main level hardwood floors have just been redone. Ceramic in the bathrooms. Application, background check are required on all persons 18 years and older. Excellent rent history and excellent references are required.To keep this home is top-knotch shape pets and smoking are not allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8710 ASHFORD ROAD have any available units?
8710 ASHFORD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carney, MD.
What amenities does 8710 ASHFORD ROAD have?
Some of 8710 ASHFORD ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8710 ASHFORD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8710 ASHFORD ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8710 ASHFORD ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 8710 ASHFORD ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 8710 ASHFORD ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 8710 ASHFORD ROAD does offer parking.
Does 8710 ASHFORD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8710 ASHFORD ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8710 ASHFORD ROAD have a pool?
No, 8710 ASHFORD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8710 ASHFORD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8710 ASHFORD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8710 ASHFORD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8710 ASHFORD ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8710 ASHFORD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8710 ASHFORD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
