3340 E. Joppa Rd

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

2-story House in Carney with Deep Back Yard - Property Id: 128762



Charming 3BR 1.5BA single family home with off-street parking. DR with ceiling fan, LR with decorative fireplace, & eat-in Kitchen with plenty of storage. 2nd floor features a separate walk-in closet/dressing room. Finished family room in basement with separate laundry-half bath. Lots of natural light/windows throughout house. PLUS: Deep back yard with storage shed, covered back porch & covered patio area; perfect for outdoor entertaining! Come home to a relaxing, quiet back yard fenced-in on 3 sides. Easy access to 695 & Rt. 1. Just minutes from shopping & restaurants! Sorry- no pets & no smoking. Good credit required; application + fee per adult. Must meet income requirements to be approved.

No Pets Allowed



