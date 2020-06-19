All apartments in Carney
3340 E. Joppa Rd

Location

3340 Joppa Road, Carney, MD 21234

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1700 · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
2-story House in Carney with Deep Back Yard - Property Id: 128762

Charming 3BR 1.5BA single family home with off-street parking. DR with ceiling fan, LR with decorative fireplace, & eat-in Kitchen with plenty of storage. 2nd floor features a separate walk-in closet/dressing room. Finished family room in basement with separate laundry-half bath. Lots of natural light/windows throughout house. PLUS: Deep back yard with storage shed, covered back porch & covered patio area; perfect for outdoor entertaining! Come home to a relaxing, quiet back yard fenced-in on 3 sides. Easy access to 695 & Rt. 1. Just minutes from shopping & restaurants! Sorry- no pets & no smoking. Good credit required; application + fee per adult. Must meet income requirements to be approved.
Property Id 128762

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3340 E. Joppa Rd have any available units?
3340 E. Joppa Rd has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3340 E. Joppa Rd have?
Some of 3340 E. Joppa Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3340 E. Joppa Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3340 E. Joppa Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3340 E. Joppa Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3340 E. Joppa Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carney.
Does 3340 E. Joppa Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3340 E. Joppa Rd does offer parking.
Does 3340 E. Joppa Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3340 E. Joppa Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3340 E. Joppa Rd have a pool?
No, 3340 E. Joppa Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3340 E. Joppa Rd have accessible units?
No, 3340 E. Joppa Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3340 E. Joppa Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3340 E. Joppa Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3340 E. Joppa Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3340 E. Joppa Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
