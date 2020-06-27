All apartments in Carney
Find more places like 3340 E. Joppa Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carney, MD
/
3340 E. Joppa Rd
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

3340 E. Joppa Rd

3340 E Joppa Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carney
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3340 E Joppa Road, Carney, MD 21234

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 2-story House in Carney - Property Id: 128762

Charming 3BR 1.5BA single family home with off-street parking. DR, LR, & eat-in Kitchen with plenty of storage. 2nd floor features a separate walk-in closet/dressing room. Finished family room in basement with separate laundry-half bath. New carpets, vinyl flooring and vanities. Lots of natural light/windows throughout house. PLUS: Deep back yard with covered patio area & covered back porch; perfect for outdoor entertaining! Easy access to 695 & Rt. 1. Just minutes from shopping & restaurants! Sorry- no pets, no smoking, & no vouchers.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/128762p
Property Id 128762

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5020032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3340 E. Joppa Rd have any available units?
3340 E. Joppa Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carney, MD.
What amenities does 3340 E. Joppa Rd have?
Some of 3340 E. Joppa Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3340 E. Joppa Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3340 E. Joppa Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3340 E. Joppa Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3340 E. Joppa Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carney.
Does 3340 E. Joppa Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3340 E. Joppa Rd offers parking.
Does 3340 E. Joppa Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3340 E. Joppa Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3340 E. Joppa Rd have a pool?
No, 3340 E. Joppa Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3340 E. Joppa Rd have accessible units?
No, 3340 E. Joppa Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3340 E. Joppa Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3340 E. Joppa Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3340 E. Joppa Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3340 E. Joppa Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Doncaster Village
1 Dalmeny Ct
Carney, MD 21234
Kenilworth at Perring Park
8951 Waltham Woods Rd
Carney, MD 21234
Satyr Hill
1 Spindrift Cir
Carney, MD 21234
The Pointe at White Marsh
8501 Walther Blvd
Carney, MD 21236

Similar Pages

Carney 1 BedroomsCarney 2 Bedrooms
Carney Apartments with BalconyCarney Dog Friendly Apartments
Carney Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDRosedale, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDGreenbelt, MDElkridge, MD
Aberdeen, MDAdelphi, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MDWhite Marsh, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University