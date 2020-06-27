3340 E. Joppa Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Charming 2-story House in Carney - Property Id: 128762



Charming 3BR 1.5BA single family home with off-street parking. DR, LR, & eat-in Kitchen with plenty of storage. 2nd floor features a separate walk-in closet/dressing room. Finished family room in basement with separate laundry-half bath. New carpets, vinyl flooring and vanities. Lots of natural light/windows throughout house. PLUS: Deep back yard with covered patio area & covered back porch; perfect for outdoor entertaining! Easy access to 695 & Rt. 1. Just minutes from shopping & restaurants! Sorry- no pets, no smoking, & no vouchers.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/128762p

No Pets Allowed



