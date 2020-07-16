Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors 24hr maintenance air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

20 Stewarton Ct Available 04/12/19 Fantastic 3 Bedroom EOG Townhome in Nottingham! - Well-maintained 3 bedroom end-of-group townhome in Nottingham! Bright open floorplan is flooded with natural light and features wood flooring, neutral paint, and separate dining space with room to entertain! Nicely-sized kitchen offers plenty of storage and access to a large rear patio with fully fenced yard! Upper level bedrooms share a full bath and include plush wall-to-wall carpeting, roomy closets, and ceiling fans for added comfort. Finished lower level boasts generous added living space, bonus bath, and separate laundry room with full size washer/dryer included!



Convenient to I-695 and I-95 commuter routes

Less than 10 minutes to White Marsh Mall and The Avenue shops and Restaurants

15 minutes to Medstar Franklin Square



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Michael at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 904.315.7117 or email mmackay@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4716204)