Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

20 Stewarton Ct

20 Stewarton Court · No Longer Available
Location

20 Stewarton Court, Carney, MD 21236

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
20 Stewarton Ct Available 04/12/19 Fantastic 3 Bedroom EOG Townhome in Nottingham! - Well-maintained 3 bedroom end-of-group townhome in Nottingham! Bright open floorplan is flooded with natural light and features wood flooring, neutral paint, and separate dining space with room to entertain! Nicely-sized kitchen offers plenty of storage and access to a large rear patio with fully fenced yard! Upper level bedrooms share a full bath and include plush wall-to-wall carpeting, roomy closets, and ceiling fans for added comfort. Finished lower level boasts generous added living space, bonus bath, and separate laundry room with full size washer/dryer included!

Convenient to I-695 and I-95 commuter routes
Less than 10 minutes to White Marsh Mall and The Avenue shops and Restaurants
15 minutes to Medstar Franklin Square

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Michael at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 904.315.7117 or email mmackay@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4716204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Stewarton Ct have any available units?
20 Stewarton Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carney, MD.
What amenities does 20 Stewarton Ct have?
Some of 20 Stewarton Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Stewarton Ct currently offering any rent specials?
20 Stewarton Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Stewarton Ct pet-friendly?
No, 20 Stewarton Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carney.
Does 20 Stewarton Ct offer parking?
No, 20 Stewarton Ct does not offer parking.
Does 20 Stewarton Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Stewarton Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Stewarton Ct have a pool?
No, 20 Stewarton Ct does not have a pool.
Does 20 Stewarton Ct have accessible units?
No, 20 Stewarton Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Stewarton Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Stewarton Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Stewarton Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20 Stewarton Ct has units with air conditioning.
