11 BAYOU AVENUE

This property is zoned for RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL use. Totally renovated Single family home. Kitchen has granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Main level provides Master Suite with walk in closet. Upper lever has 2 bedrooms with Jack & Jill bathroom. Lower level has family room, a bonus room and half bath. At the rear of home there is a 40x60 detached workshop with electricity that can be used as commercial space. Great space for a daycare, childcare, hair salon, etc. Close to Metro & Shops. Vouchers welcome!