All apartments in Capitol Heights
Find more places like 11 BAYOU AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Capitol Heights, MD
/
11 BAYOU AVENUE
Last updated March 13 2020 at 3:59 PM

11 BAYOU AVENUE

11 Bayou Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Capitol Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11 Bayou Avenue, Capitol Heights, MD 20743

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This property is zoned for RESIDENTIAL & COMMERCIAL use. Totally renovated Single family home. Kitchen has granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. This home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Main level provides Master Suite with walk in closet. Upper lever has 2 bedrooms with Jack & Jill bathroom. Lower level has family room, a bonus room and half bath. At the rear of home there is a 40x60 detached workshop with electricity that can be used as commercial space. Great space for a daycare, childcare, hair salon, etc. Close to Metro & Shops. Vouchers welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 BAYOU AVENUE have any available units?
11 BAYOU AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Capitol Heights, MD.
What amenities does 11 BAYOU AVENUE have?
Some of 11 BAYOU AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 BAYOU AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
11 BAYOU AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 BAYOU AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 11 BAYOU AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Capitol Heights.
Does 11 BAYOU AVENUE offer parking?
No, 11 BAYOU AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 11 BAYOU AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 BAYOU AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 BAYOU AVENUE have a pool?
No, 11 BAYOU AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 11 BAYOU AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 11 BAYOU AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 11 BAYOU AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 BAYOU AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 BAYOU AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 BAYOU AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courts at Walker Mill
6936 Walker Mill Rd
Capitol Heights, MD 20747
Fox Club
1935 Brooks Dr
Capitol Heights, MD 20747
South Hill
4105 Southern Ave
Capitol Heights, MD 20743
Lexington Court
5284 Marlboro Pike Suite 303
Capitol Heights, MD 20743

Similar Pages

Capitol Heights 1 BedroomsCapitol Heights 2 Bedrooms
Capitol Heights Apartments with BalconyCapitol Heights Apartments with Parking
Capitol Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDParole, MD
Hybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAJessup, MDFort Belvoir, VASavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLanham, MDLake Arbor, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University