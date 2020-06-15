All apartments in Camp Springs
Camp Springs, MD
5112 CLACTON AVENUE
Last updated November 5 2019 at 11:04 AM

5112 CLACTON AVENUE

5112 Clacton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5112 Clacton Avenue, Camp Springs, MD 20746

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Space and Convenience! Owner has freshly painted and carpeted this gem for its new tenants. Pets allowed on a case by case basis with additional deposit; non-smoking tenant preferred. Ready for immediate occupancy. Good rental history required. Some credit smudges ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5112 CLACTON AVENUE have any available units?
5112 CLACTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Camp Springs, MD.
What amenities does 5112 CLACTON AVENUE have?
Some of 5112 CLACTON AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5112 CLACTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5112 CLACTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5112 CLACTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5112 CLACTON AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 5112 CLACTON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 5112 CLACTON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 5112 CLACTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5112 CLACTON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5112 CLACTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5112 CLACTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5112 CLACTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5112 CLACTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5112 CLACTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5112 CLACTON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5112 CLACTON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5112 CLACTON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
