5112 CLACTON AVENUE

Space and Convenience! Owner has freshly painted and carpeted this gem for its new tenants. Pets allowed on a case by case basis with additional deposit; non-smoking tenant preferred. Ready for immediate occupancy. Good rental history required. Some credit smudges ok.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
