5112 CLACTON AVENUE

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Space and Convenience! Owner has freshly painted and carpeted this gem for its new tenants. Pets allowed on a case by case basis with additional deposit; non-smoking tenant preferred. Ready for immediate occupancy. Good rental history required. Some credit smudges ok.