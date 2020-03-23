3002 GAZEBO COURT

Amenities

3 bedrooms (upstairs) with 2 additional rooms in the basement. 3 level house includes garage/driveway, patio, back yard space and so much more. Lower level of house features a full basement with its own full bathroom and Washer/Dryer. The second level comes with a living room, spacious dining room and a stunning kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet and counter space, recessed lighting, and sliding door to large patio deck. The third level features three bedrooms, with the master bedroom being absolutely huge with large windows and private bathroom featuring a stand up shower. The house comes with a car garage and driveway. Close to shopping centers, White Oak Adventist hospital. Near route 29 and I-95.