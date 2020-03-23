All apartments in Calverton
3002 GAZEBO COURT
Last updated March 23 2020 at 1:23 AM

3002 GAZEBO COURT

3002 Gazebo Court · No Longer Available
Calverton
Location

3002 Gazebo Court, Calverton, MD 20904

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
3 bedrooms (upstairs) with 2 additional rooms in the basement. 3 level house includes garage/driveway, patio, back yard space and so much more. Lower level of house features a full basement with its own full bathroom and Washer/Dryer. The second level comes with a living room, spacious dining room and a stunning kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet and counter space, recessed lighting, and sliding door to large patio deck. The third level features three bedrooms, with the master bedroom being absolutely huge with large windows and private bathroom featuring a stand up shower. The house comes with a car garage and driveway. Close to shopping centers, White Oak Adventist hospital. Near route 29 and I-95.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3002 GAZEBO COURT have any available units?
3002 GAZEBO COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calverton, MD.
What amenities does 3002 GAZEBO COURT have?
Some of 3002 GAZEBO COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3002 GAZEBO COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3002 GAZEBO COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 GAZEBO COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3002 GAZEBO COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calverton.
Does 3002 GAZEBO COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3002 GAZEBO COURT offers parking.
Does 3002 GAZEBO COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3002 GAZEBO COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 GAZEBO COURT have a pool?
No, 3002 GAZEBO COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3002 GAZEBO COURT have accessible units?
No, 3002 GAZEBO COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3002 GAZEBO COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 3002 GAZEBO COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3002 GAZEBO COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3002 GAZEBO COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
