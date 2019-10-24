All apartments in Calverton
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:14 PM

13213 Taney Dr A

13213 Taney Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13213 Taney Drive, Calverton, MD 20705

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 3 bedroom/3 bathroom detached home in Beltsville!

Property highlights

- Huge kitchen and separate dining room
- Large living room and spacious bedrooms
- Extra room on main floor ideal for office
- Fully finished basement
- Enjoy the outdoors on the rear patio in a huge backyard
- Driveway for 2 cars with additional street parking
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute
- Water, gas and electric are included in the monthly rent
- Pets considered on case-by-case

Available now!

(RLNE5099388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13213 Taney Dr A have any available units?
13213 Taney Dr A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calverton, MD.
Is 13213 Taney Dr A currently offering any rent specials?
13213 Taney Dr A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13213 Taney Dr A pet-friendly?
Yes, 13213 Taney Dr A is pet friendly.
Does 13213 Taney Dr A offer parking?
No, 13213 Taney Dr A does not offer parking.
Does 13213 Taney Dr A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13213 Taney Dr A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13213 Taney Dr A have a pool?
No, 13213 Taney Dr A does not have a pool.
Does 13213 Taney Dr A have accessible units?
No, 13213 Taney Dr A does not have accessible units.
Does 13213 Taney Dr A have units with dishwashers?
No, 13213 Taney Dr A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13213 Taney Dr A have units with air conditioning?
No, 13213 Taney Dr A does not have units with air conditioning.
