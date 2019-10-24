13213 Taney Dr A

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic 3 bedroom/3 bathroom detached home in Beltsville!



Property highlights



- Huge kitchen and separate dining room

- Large living room and spacious bedrooms

- Extra room on main floor ideal for office

- Fully finished basement

- Enjoy the outdoors on the rear patio in a huge backyard

- Driveway for 2 cars with additional street parking

- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute

- Water, gas and electric are included in the monthly rent

- Pets considered on case-by-case



Available now!



(RLNE5099388)