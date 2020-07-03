3340 HOLLAND CLIFFS ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

An exceptional above garage studio rental! Come and go as you please, and keep expenses low! Brand new renovation from top to bottom, featuring lots of new windows, premium surfaces, tons of storage, privacy, a full kitchen, and flexible living space. Top to bottom renovation includes new flooring, bathroom, full kitchen with tons of cabinetry, stainless appliances and quartz countertops. A large living space offers flexible options to create multiple living and sleeping areas. Walk to the river, or go for a swim at the nearby community pool at Kings Landing Park. Hiking trails, shopping, schools, restaurants, commuter lots, and more available nearby! A perfect cozy space for maximum 2 persons. Tenant responsible for a separately metered SMECO account and Comcast if you would like Cable or Internet. Apply directly at https://apply.link/2AjVgBu