All apartments in Calvert County
Find more places like 3340 HOLLAND CLIFFS ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Calvert County, MD
/
3340 HOLLAND CLIFFS ROAD
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:12 AM

3340 HOLLAND CLIFFS ROAD

3340 Holland Cliffs Road · (410) 535-6291
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3340 Holland Cliffs Road, Calvert County, MD 20639

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
An exceptional above garage studio rental! Come and go as you please, and keep expenses low! Brand new renovation from top to bottom, featuring lots of new windows, premium surfaces, tons of storage, privacy, a full kitchen, and flexible living space. Top to bottom renovation includes new flooring, bathroom, full kitchen with tons of cabinetry, stainless appliances and quartz countertops. A large living space offers flexible options to create multiple living and sleeping areas. Walk to the river, or go for a swim at the nearby community pool at Kings Landing Park. Hiking trails, shopping, schools, restaurants, commuter lots, and more available nearby! A perfect cozy space for maximum 2 persons. Tenant responsible for a separately metered SMECO account and Comcast if you would like Cable or Internet. Apply directly at https://apply.link/2AjVgBu

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3340 HOLLAND CLIFFS ROAD have any available units?
3340 HOLLAND CLIFFS ROAD has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3340 HOLLAND CLIFFS ROAD have?
Some of 3340 HOLLAND CLIFFS ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3340 HOLLAND CLIFFS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3340 HOLLAND CLIFFS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3340 HOLLAND CLIFFS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3340 HOLLAND CLIFFS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calvert County.
Does 3340 HOLLAND CLIFFS ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3340 HOLLAND CLIFFS ROAD offers parking.
Does 3340 HOLLAND CLIFFS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3340 HOLLAND CLIFFS ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3340 HOLLAND CLIFFS ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 3340 HOLLAND CLIFFS ROAD has a pool.
Does 3340 HOLLAND CLIFFS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3340 HOLLAND CLIFFS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3340 HOLLAND CLIFFS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3340 HOLLAND CLIFFS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3340 HOLLAND CLIFFS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3340 HOLLAND CLIFFS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3340 HOLLAND CLIFFS ROAD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDSuitland, MDCamp Springs, MDChesapeake Ranch Estates, MDCalifornia, MDDeale, MDChesapeake Beach, MDLeonardtown, MDLexington Park, MD
Brock Hall, MDMarlton, MDMarlboro Village, MDRosaryville, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDAnnapolis Neck, MDLargo, MDForestville, MDLake Arbor, MDMitchellville, MDWalker Mill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkPrince George's Community College
Marymount University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity