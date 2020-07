Amenities

The Carraige House at 3209 Holland Cliffs Rd. Wonderful 2BR, 2BA with river views. Attention to detail is amazing. Entry level is perfect for an office or reading nook, plus a full bath, coat closet and laundry. Upstairs is a large open LR w/fplc & spacious kitchen. There are 2 bedrooms and a 2nd full bath. Owner will consider 1 pet under 40 lbs. Owner retains use of the garage. Joining HOA allows access to community boat ramp and waterfront area.