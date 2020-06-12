/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:15 PM
228 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Burtonsville, MD
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
14 Units Available
Country Place
3900 Blackburn Ln, Burtonsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1014 sqft
Fitness center, outdoor pool, and dog park in handsome apartment community. Units offer lots of space with large windows for ample natural lighting. Just off Route 29 and minutes from dining at Cuba De Ayer.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
7 Units Available
Knights Bridge II Apartments
13516 Greencastle Ridge Ter, Burtonsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1005 sqft
Knights Bridge II Apartments is a luxurious community offering a private, park-like setting and homes designed to fit every lifestyle. Spacious rooms with oversized walk in closets welcome you and your belongings.
Results within 1 mile of Burtonsville
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
33 Units Available
Fairland Crossing Apartments
14175 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1163 sqft
Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495. Spacious layout with breakfast nook and sunken living room. Full-sized washer and dryer in each unit. Tennis court and pool on site.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:07pm
10 Units Available
Arcadian
13615 Colgate Way, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1030 sqft
The Arcadian apartments in Fairland, Maryland, offer the best in classic Maryland style with all the modern improvements like granite countertops, beautiful landscaping, an outdoor pool and a resident clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
12 Units Available
Montclair Apartment Homes
3525 Sheffield Manor Ter, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1011 sqft
Newly-renovated apartments with modern design, vaulted ceilings, private balconies and in-unit laundry. Complex offers residents access to swimming pool, tennis court and well-equipped gym. Close to Fairland Recreational Park for outdoor family fun and activities.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:12pm
3 Units Available
Valor Apartments
3411 Gateshead Manor Way, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
974 sqft
Friendly apartment community offering easy access to downtown Silver Spring, Washington DC and Baltimore. Each 1-2 bedroom features a private balcony or patio. Communal amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and swimming pool with sundeck.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated March 31 at 06:07am
13 Units Available
The Point at Hampton Hollow
3408 Hampton Hollow Dr, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
958 sqft
Welcoming apartment community situated between Baltimore and the District of Columbia. Close to the I-495 and Silver Spring Metro Station. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, hot tub and swimming pool.
Results within 5 miles of Burtonsville
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
16 Units Available
Wynfield Park
10209 Baltimore Ave, College Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1067 sqft
Elegant apartments in a serene garden setting. Close to downtown shopping, transit and recreation center. 24-hour on site gym. 24 hour concierge service. Pet friendly, furnished units with patio and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
10 Units Available
Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14, Fairland, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
986 sqft
In-unit amenities include large closets, carpet, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community amenities include playground, swimming pool, business center and basketball court. Conveniently located with easy access to the D.C. area.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
5 Units Available
Middletowne & The Dona
14800 4th St, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1034 sqft
Are you looking for townhome-style living at a fraction of the price? Do you want something that's highly walkable and close to all transit? Look no further than Middletowne Apartments!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Kings Contrivance
14 Units Available
The Madison at Eden Brook
7310 Eden Brook Dr, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1017 sqft
Convenient to Columbia between Washington and Baltimore, this apartment home community boasts a 24-hour gym, a pool and fitness trails. Interior features include intrusion alarms, wood-burning fireplaces and in-home laundry.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Kings Contrivance
7 Units Available
Hamilton at Kings Place
7525 Murray Hill Rd, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1017 sqft
Conveniently located between Baltimore and Washington, DC, this apartment community features a dog park, fitness trails and a grilling area. The garden-style homes boast upgraded kitchens, intrusion alarms and closets with built-in organizers.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
23 Units Available
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1280 sqft
Luxurious amenities include fitness center, movie theater and zen garden. Units feature backsplash kitchens, washer and dryer, and 9-foot ceilings. Located close to I-95, I-495 and I-295.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
5 Units Available
Powder Mill Village Apartments
3625 Powder Mill Rd, Beltsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1068 sqft
Convenient access to University of Maryland and the Beltway. Tenants can enjoy recently renovated units with hardwood floors, dishwashers and walk-in closets. Luxurious community has on-site laundry, tennis court and pool.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
40 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
893 sqft
A spring-fed lake. Landscaped scenery. Endless energy. This deluxe apartment community is made for those who love outdoor activity. Get your game on. Features full-sized basketball court, tennis court, jogging trails and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:52pm
21 Units Available
Foxfire Apartments
8737 Contee Rd, South Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
985 sqft
Located between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., this luxury community offers residents a tennis court, swimming pool, coffee bar and much more. Units all feature granite counters, walk-in closets and have been recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Kings Contrivance
11 Units Available
Beech's Farm
7260 Eden Brook Dr, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1040 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
14 Units Available
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1020 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
7 Units Available
The Lockwood
11431 Lockwood Dr, White Oak, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
848 sqft
Located one block from Route 29 and 1 mile from I-495. Also within walking distance of the FDA White Oak Campus and White Oak Shopping Center. Apartments feature large windows and private balconies or patios.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
14 Units Available
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1127 sqft
The Avalon at Laurel is the creme de la creme of Laurel living. Brand new apartments with luxurious kitchens are just the beginning of your journey home!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
40 Units Available
Montgomery White Oak
11550 Stewart Ln, White Oak, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
947 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Montgomery White Oak in White Oak. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
28 Units Available
Camden College Park
9600 Milestone Way, College Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1290 sqft
Located just a few yards from the I-95 and Baltimore Avenue. 1-2 bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Each apartment has its own patio or balcony. Amenities include a community putting green and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
Laurel Lakes
9 Units Available
The Points at Laurel Lakes
8220 Marymont Dr, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,627
1012 sqft
Community offers the beauty of a natural lake-front setting, while being close to I-95 for easy access. Recently renovated units feature outdoor patio space, high-end kitchen finishes, and in-unit laundry. Package receiving and business center.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
Kings Contrivance
17 Units Available
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
939 sqft
Luxury features abound: recently renovated with quartz counters, unique wood flooring, elegant lighting and cozy fireplaces. Minutes from I-95 and exclusive resident access to 24-hour gym, refreshing pool, clubhouse and car wash.
Similar Pages
Burtonsville 2 BedroomsBurtonsville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBurtonsville 3 BedroomsBurtonsville Apartments with Balcony
Burtonsville Apartments with GarageBurtonsville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBurtonsville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBurtonsville Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDMount Rainier, MDBrooklyn Park, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MD