4541 DUSTIN ROAD

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym

Renovated 5 bedroom/ 2.5 baths home with contemporary flair sited on park-like setting. All new flooring throughout; Eat-in kitchen with pantry closet, sliding door to rear yard, and all NEW stainless steel appliances, granite counters and cabinets; All bathrooms updated, including owner's bedroom with double vanity and granite; Soaring dramatic ceilings in living with wood burning FP; Main level office/bedroom with walk-in closet and built-in shelving; Family room with 2nd wood burning fireplace and sliding glass door to patio and rear yard. 4 good size bedrooms up. Large unfinished basement - great for storage or home gym.