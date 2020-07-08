All apartments in Burtonsville
4541 DUSTIN ROAD

4541 Dustin Road · No Longer Available
Location

4541 Dustin Road, Burtonsville, MD 20866

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
Renovated 5 bedroom/ 2.5 baths home with contemporary flair sited on park-like setting. All new flooring throughout; Eat-in kitchen with pantry closet, sliding door to rear yard, and all NEW stainless steel appliances, granite counters and cabinets; All bathrooms updated, including owner's bedroom with double vanity and granite; Soaring dramatic ceilings in living with wood burning FP; Main level office/bedroom with walk-in closet and built-in shelving; Family room with 2nd wood burning fireplace and sliding glass door to patio and rear yard. 4 good size bedrooms up. Large unfinished basement - great for storage or home gym.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4541 DUSTIN ROAD have any available units?
4541 DUSTIN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burtonsville, MD.
What amenities does 4541 DUSTIN ROAD have?
Some of 4541 DUSTIN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4541 DUSTIN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4541 DUSTIN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4541 DUSTIN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4541 DUSTIN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burtonsville.
Does 4541 DUSTIN ROAD offer parking?
No, 4541 DUSTIN ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 4541 DUSTIN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4541 DUSTIN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4541 DUSTIN ROAD have a pool?
No, 4541 DUSTIN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4541 DUSTIN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4541 DUSTIN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4541 DUSTIN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4541 DUSTIN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4541 DUSTIN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4541 DUSTIN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

