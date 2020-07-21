4420 REGALWOOD TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking playground basketball court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground tennis court

Welcome home to this bright and well maintained move in ready 3 level townhome in the Saddle Creek subdivision with 2/3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Features NEW refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, flooring/carpeting and roof. Fully finished lower level can be used as a private 3rd Bedroom or Recreation Room with walkout to fully fenced backyard. Community offers Tot lot, Tennis & Basketball courts. Great location with easy access to Interstate 95, Rt 29 & 200. Convenient to shopping and more! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. Assigned parking space #374.