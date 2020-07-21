All apartments in Burtonsville
4420 REGALWOOD TERRACE
4420 REGALWOOD TERRACE

4420 Regalwood Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

4420 Regalwood Terrace, Burtonsville, MD 20866

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
tennis court
Welcome home to this bright and well maintained move in ready 3 level townhome in the Saddle Creek subdivision with 2/3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Features NEW refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, flooring/carpeting and roof. Fully finished lower level can be used as a private 3rd Bedroom or Recreation Room with walkout to fully fenced backyard. Community offers Tot lot, Tennis & Basketball courts. Great location with easy access to Interstate 95, Rt 29 & 200. Convenient to shopping and more! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. Assigned parking space #374.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4420 REGALWOOD TERRACE have any available units?
4420 REGALWOOD TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burtonsville, MD.
What amenities does 4420 REGALWOOD TERRACE have?
Some of 4420 REGALWOOD TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4420 REGALWOOD TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
4420 REGALWOOD TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4420 REGALWOOD TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 4420 REGALWOOD TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burtonsville.
Does 4420 REGALWOOD TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 4420 REGALWOOD TERRACE offers parking.
Does 4420 REGALWOOD TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4420 REGALWOOD TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4420 REGALWOOD TERRACE have a pool?
No, 4420 REGALWOOD TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 4420 REGALWOOD TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 4420 REGALWOOD TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4420 REGALWOOD TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4420 REGALWOOD TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4420 REGALWOOD TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4420 REGALWOOD TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
