4301 AMBROSE COURT

Incredible Townhouse located in the Saddle Creek subdivision of Burtonsville. This 3 bedroom 3 1/2 bathroom end unit with hardwood flooring in Living & Dining rm. End Unit Spacious Townhouse Hardwood floor on main floor with Extra large deck on main level and deck patio on lower level. Large recreation room with brick front fireplace. Master suite has dressing area & walk-in closet. Walk-out basement. . Easy access to the ICC, routes 29 and 95. Close to commuter park and ride, walking to two parks and 5 minutes to shopping.