Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

4301 AMBROSE COURT

4301 Ambrose Court · No Longer Available
Location

4301 Ambrose Court, Burtonsville, MD 20866

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
clubhouse
fireplace
Incredible Townhouse located in the Saddle Creek subdivision of Burtonsville. This 3 bedroom 3 1/2 bathroom end unit with hardwood flooring in Living & Dining rm. End Unit Spacious Townhouse Hardwood floor on main floor with Extra large deck on main level and deck patio on lower level. Large recreation room with brick front fireplace. Master suite has dressing area & walk-in closet. Walk-out basement. . Easy access to the ICC, routes 29 and 95. Close to commuter park and ride, walking to two parks and 5 minutes to shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4301 AMBROSE COURT have any available units?
4301 AMBROSE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burtonsville, MD.
What amenities does 4301 AMBROSE COURT have?
Some of 4301 AMBROSE COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4301 AMBROSE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4301 AMBROSE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4301 AMBROSE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4301 AMBROSE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burtonsville.
Does 4301 AMBROSE COURT offer parking?
No, 4301 AMBROSE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 4301 AMBROSE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4301 AMBROSE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4301 AMBROSE COURT have a pool?
No, 4301 AMBROSE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4301 AMBROSE COURT have accessible units?
No, 4301 AMBROSE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4301 AMBROSE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 4301 AMBROSE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4301 AMBROSE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4301 AMBROSE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

