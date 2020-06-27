4234 Cloudberry Ct 1

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome in Burtonsville!

Minutes from the Inter-county Connector, Capital Beltway, US-29, Public Transportation and Park and rides



Property highlights



- Well maintained end-unit with fresh paint throughout

- Large living room and spacious bedrooms

- Fully finished basement can be 3rd bedroom or extra living space

- Enjoy the outdoors in private fenced in backyard

- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute

- Pets considered on a case by case basis



Available Now!



(RLNE5048139)