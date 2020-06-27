All apartments in Burtonsville
Find more places like 4234 Cloudberry Ct 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burtonsville, MD
/
4234 Cloudberry Ct 1
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

4234 Cloudberry Ct 1

4234 Cloudberry Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burtonsville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4234 Cloudberry Court, Burtonsville, MD 20866

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome in Burtonsville!
Minutes from the Inter-county Connector, Capital Beltway, US-29, Public Transportation and Park and rides

Property highlights

- Well maintained end-unit with fresh paint throughout
- Large living room and spacious bedrooms
- Fully finished basement can be 3rd bedroom or extra living space
- Enjoy the outdoors in private fenced in backyard
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute
- Pets considered on a case by case basis

Available Now!

(RLNE5048139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4234 Cloudberry Ct 1 have any available units?
4234 Cloudberry Ct 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burtonsville, MD.
Is 4234 Cloudberry Ct 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4234 Cloudberry Ct 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4234 Cloudberry Ct 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4234 Cloudberry Ct 1 is pet friendly.
Does 4234 Cloudberry Ct 1 offer parking?
No, 4234 Cloudberry Ct 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4234 Cloudberry Ct 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4234 Cloudberry Ct 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4234 Cloudberry Ct 1 have a pool?
No, 4234 Cloudberry Ct 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4234 Cloudberry Ct 1 have accessible units?
No, 4234 Cloudberry Ct 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4234 Cloudberry Ct 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4234 Cloudberry Ct 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4234 Cloudberry Ct 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4234 Cloudberry Ct 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Knights Bridge II Apartments
13516 Greencastle Ridge Ter
Burtonsville, MD 20866
Country Place
3900 Blackburn Ln
Burtonsville, MD 20866

Similar Pages

Burtonsville 2 BedroomsBurtonsville Apartments with Balcony
Burtonsville Apartments with ParkingBurtonsville Dog Friendly Apartments
Burtonsville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDMount Rainier, MDBrooklyn Park, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MD
Silver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLanham, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDSykesville, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University