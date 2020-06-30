14827 CROSS RIVER COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This BEAUTY shows well! Your client will fall in love with this beautiful home nestled in the heart of Burtonsville! Tons and tons of upgrades! Home boasts hardwood floors throughout the foyer and kitchen, fully renovated kitchen w/granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and built in wine rack. Crown molding and chair rail in the living room and dining room. 3 spacious bedrooms, fully renovated master bathroom, 2nd full bathroom and half bathroom. Closet organizer in the master walk-in closet, huge deck and much more! Easy Access to the Beltway. Note: The house and carpet will be professionally cleaned before tenant moves in!