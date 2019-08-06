Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Bryans Road
Find more places like 6360 SOUTH LAKE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Bryans Road, MD
/
6360 SOUTH LAKE COURT
Last updated August 6 2019 at 7:20 PM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6360 SOUTH LAKE COURT
6360 South Lake Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6360 South Lake Court, Bryans Road, MD 20616
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous 3 level Townhouse With Deck and Patio ready for outdoor entertaining
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6360 SOUTH LAKE COURT have any available units?
6360 SOUTH LAKE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bryans Road, MD
.
Is 6360 SOUTH LAKE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6360 SOUTH LAKE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6360 SOUTH LAKE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6360 SOUTH LAKE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bryans Road
.
Does 6360 SOUTH LAKE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6360 SOUTH LAKE COURT offers parking.
Does 6360 SOUTH LAKE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6360 SOUTH LAKE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6360 SOUTH LAKE COURT have a pool?
No, 6360 SOUTH LAKE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6360 SOUTH LAKE COURT have accessible units?
No, 6360 SOUTH LAKE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6360 SOUTH LAKE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 6360 SOUTH LAKE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6360 SOUTH LAKE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6360 SOUTH LAKE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Bethesda, MD
Reston, VA
Manassas, VA
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MD
College Park, MD
Falls Church, VA
McLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VA
Suitland, MD
Bensville, MD
Accokeek, MD
Indian Head, MD
Fort Belvoir, VA
Mount Vernon, VA
Fort Washington, MD
Lorton, VA
Fort Hunt, VA
Newington, VA
Hybla Valley, VA
Franconia, VA
Groveton, VA
Kingstowne, VA
Laurel Hill, VA
Springfield, VA
Hayfield, VA
Clinton, MD
Woodbridge, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America