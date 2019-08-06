All apartments in Bryans Road
Last updated August 6 2019

6360 SOUTH LAKE COURT

6360 South Lake Court · No Longer Available
Location

6360 South Lake Court, Bryans Road, MD 20616

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous 3 level Townhouse With Deck and Patio ready for outdoor entertaining

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6360 SOUTH LAKE COURT have any available units?
6360 SOUTH LAKE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bryans Road, MD.
Is 6360 SOUTH LAKE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6360 SOUTH LAKE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6360 SOUTH LAKE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6360 SOUTH LAKE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryans Road.
Does 6360 SOUTH LAKE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6360 SOUTH LAKE COURT offers parking.
Does 6360 SOUTH LAKE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6360 SOUTH LAKE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6360 SOUTH LAKE COURT have a pool?
No, 6360 SOUTH LAKE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6360 SOUTH LAKE COURT have accessible units?
No, 6360 SOUTH LAKE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6360 SOUTH LAKE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 6360 SOUTH LAKE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6360 SOUTH LAKE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6360 SOUTH LAKE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
