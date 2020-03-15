2074 WALDEN CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

This lovely home have 4 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms with Owner Suite, Walk-in Closet and Full Bath. Large Family Room, Separate Dining Room and Kitchen, Recreation and Theater room, Laundry room, Patio deck for entertaining family and friends. Sits on a large Large lot that's great for family cookouts and gatherings. The property is located in the South Hampton community which is close to major commuter routes, military bases, Shops, Theaters, National Harbor and MGM. Owner will paint the house with a signed lease.