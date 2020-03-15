All apartments in Bryans Road
Find more places like 2074 WALDEN CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bryans Road, MD
/
2074 WALDEN CT
Last updated March 15 2020 at 11:00 AM

2074 WALDEN CT

2074 Walden Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2074 Walden Court, Bryans Road, MD 20616

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
This lovely home have 4 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms with Owner Suite, Walk-in Closet and Full Bath. Large Family Room, Separate Dining Room and Kitchen, Recreation and Theater room, Laundry room, Patio deck for entertaining family and friends. Sits on a large Large lot that's great for family cookouts and gatherings. The property is located in the South Hampton community which is close to major commuter routes, military bases, Shops, Theaters, National Harbor and MGM. Owner will paint the house with a signed lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2074 WALDEN CT have any available units?
2074 WALDEN CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bryans Road, MD.
What amenities does 2074 WALDEN CT have?
Some of 2074 WALDEN CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2074 WALDEN CT currently offering any rent specials?
2074 WALDEN CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2074 WALDEN CT pet-friendly?
No, 2074 WALDEN CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryans Road.
Does 2074 WALDEN CT offer parking?
Yes, 2074 WALDEN CT offers parking.
Does 2074 WALDEN CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2074 WALDEN CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2074 WALDEN CT have a pool?
No, 2074 WALDEN CT does not have a pool.
Does 2074 WALDEN CT have accessible units?
No, 2074 WALDEN CT does not have accessible units.
Does 2074 WALDEN CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2074 WALDEN CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2074 WALDEN CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2074 WALDEN CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VAManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDBensville, MDAccokeek, MDIndian Head, MDFort Belvoir, VAMount Vernon, VAFort Washington, MD
Lorton, VAFort Hunt, VANewington, VAHybla Valley, VAFranconia, VAGroveton, VAKingstowne, VALaurel Hill, VASpringfield, VAHayfield, VAClinton, MDWoodbridge, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America