Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Traditional Brick Cape expanded to include Elegant Master Suite upstairs, Renovated Kitchen and sky-lit Great Room on the main level. Also has Half Bath, formal Living Room with Fireplace, and Den/Office as well as second bath up. Finished Lower Level with 4th bedroom and third full bath and laundry area. One-car Garage, Fenced Rear Yard. Pets Case-by-Case.