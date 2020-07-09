All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Stunning Apartment

5014 Brookwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

5014 Brookwood Road, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Brooklyn Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
carpet
range
carpet
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
Beautiful one bedroom apartment available in Anne Arundel County. If you like the convenience of the city but love the quietness of the county, this is the perfect apartment for you. This beautiful apartment includes a bedroom with hardwood floors, a nice kitchen, full bathroom, an L shaped living room with carpet and a walk in closet. There is assigned storage in the basement. Close to bus lines, schools, shopping and much more. Please call one of our qualified leasing agents today to schedule an appointment to view your new home. 410-355-9100 or email us at: rentalmaintenance@yahoo.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stunning Apartment have any available units?
Stunning Apartment doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MD.
What amenities does Stunning Apartment have?
Some of Stunning Apartment's amenities include hardwood floors, walk in closets, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stunning Apartment currently offering any rent specials?
Stunning Apartment is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stunning Apartment pet-friendly?
No, Stunning Apartment is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does Stunning Apartment offer parking?
No, Stunning Apartment does not offer parking.
Does Stunning Apartment have units with washers and dryers?
No, Stunning Apartment does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Stunning Apartment have a pool?
No, Stunning Apartment does not have a pool.
Does Stunning Apartment have accessible units?
No, Stunning Apartment does not have accessible units.
Does Stunning Apartment have units with dishwashers?
No, Stunning Apartment does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Stunning Apartment have units with air conditioning?
No, Stunning Apartment does not have units with air conditioning.

