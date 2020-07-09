Stunning Apartment

Amenities

Beautiful one bedroom apartment available in Anne Arundel County. If you like the convenience of the city but love the quietness of the county, this is the perfect apartment for you. This beautiful apartment includes a bedroom with hardwood floors, a nice kitchen, full bathroom, an L shaped living room with carpet and a walk in closet. There is assigned storage in the basement. Close to bus lines, schools, shopping and much more. Please call one of our qualified leasing agents today to schedule an appointment to view your new home. 410-355-9100 or email us at: rentalmaintenance@yahoo.com