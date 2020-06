Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Move in ready 3 level garage townhome. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms rental with garage level family room with rear patio. Large open living room, kitchen with granite countertops, pantry, island, separate dining area and sun room. Hardwood floors throughout living room and kitchen leading to large deck for entertaining. Available June 26th and pets case by case. Minutes from major highways. Applications to be submitted to www.1choicepropertymanagement.com/application/