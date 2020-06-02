All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Find more places like 723 Olive Wood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn Park, MD
/
723 Olive Wood Lane
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:44 AM

723 Olive Wood Lane

723 Olive Wood Lane · (703) 270-1011 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

723 Olive Wood Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Pumphrey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 723 Olive Wood Lane · Avail. Jul 10

$2,107

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
723 Olive Wood Lane Available 07/10/20 FOR RENT - SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE IN BROOKLYN PARK, MD - 723 Olive Wood Lane - This 3 bedroom townhouse! Glamorous flooring throughout kitchen, dining room, living room. Master Suite has large walk-in closet with custom shelving. Large bedrooms with spacious common bathroom. Dining/Kitchen is beautifully crafted with granite counter tops, tall dark wood cabinetry, island for additional counter space, all stainless steel appliances. Second sitting space off of the kitchen that leads off to the newly built deck with composite wood - no maintenance required. Attached garage with one car parking space in front of garage. Gas fireplace in the basement level. Laundry room with new washer and dryer.

Easy access to the Inner Harbor with fine dining restaurants, Take in a game at Camden yards or Ravens stadium, Or take a tour of one of Baltimore's Fine Museums. Easy commute to Baltimore, Washington ,DC and VA.

We want to help you settle in today!

Renter pays all Utilities.

**Tenants are subject to the following charges.
$12.50 Required Liability Insurance Program
$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program

Make sure to watch the video tour: https://youtu.be/ZqzWlruk_E4

Small dogs and cats are welcome with Pet Fee.

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home.

Contact us today for your personal VIRTUAL tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call 703-270-1011 or 888-211-8025 to see this property.

E-mail me at tyson.jackson@propertymanagementpros.com

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE5757392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 723 Olive Wood Lane have any available units?
723 Olive Wood Lane has a unit available for $2,107 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 723 Olive Wood Lane have?
Some of 723 Olive Wood Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 723 Olive Wood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
723 Olive Wood Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 723 Olive Wood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 723 Olive Wood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 723 Olive Wood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 723 Olive Wood Lane does offer parking.
Does 723 Olive Wood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 723 Olive Wood Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 723 Olive Wood Lane have a pool?
No, 723 Olive Wood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 723 Olive Wood Lane have accessible units?
No, 723 Olive Wood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 723 Olive Wood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 723 Olive Wood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 723 Olive Wood Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 723 Olive Wood Lane has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 723 Olive Wood Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane
Brooklyn Park, MD 21225

Similar Pages

Brooklyn Park 1 BedroomsBrooklyn Park 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Park Apartments with BalconyBrooklyn Park Apartments with Move-in Specials
Brooklyn Park Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDJoppatowne, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Lanham, MDTimonium, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDRiverside, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDSykesville, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDPerryman, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity