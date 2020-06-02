Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

723 Olive Wood Lane Available 07/10/20 FOR RENT - SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE IN BROOKLYN PARK, MD - 723 Olive Wood Lane - This 3 bedroom townhouse! Glamorous flooring throughout kitchen, dining room, living room. Master Suite has large walk-in closet with custom shelving. Large bedrooms with spacious common bathroom. Dining/Kitchen is beautifully crafted with granite counter tops, tall dark wood cabinetry, island for additional counter space, all stainless steel appliances. Second sitting space off of the kitchen that leads off to the newly built deck with composite wood - no maintenance required. Attached garage with one car parking space in front of garage. Gas fireplace in the basement level. Laundry room with new washer and dryer.



Easy access to the Inner Harbor with fine dining restaurants, Take in a game at Camden yards or Ravens stadium, Or take a tour of one of Baltimore's Fine Museums. Easy commute to Baltimore, Washington ,DC and VA.



We want to help you settle in today!



Renter pays all Utilities.



**Tenants are subject to the following charges.

$12.50 Required Liability Insurance Program

$10.00 HVAC Maintenance Program



Make sure to watch the video tour: https://youtu.be/ZqzWlruk_E4



Small dogs and cats are welcome with Pet Fee.



